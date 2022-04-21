Automotive Fuel Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Automotive Fuel Additives market was valued at 966.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1402.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gasoline Additives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Fuel Additives include Chevron Oronite, Lubrizol, 3M Auto, STP, Stanadyne Additives, Afton Chemical, Wynn’s, BASF and BRB International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Fuel Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Fuel Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Automotive Fuel Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gasoline Additives

Diesel Additives

Others

Global Automotive Fuel Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Automotive Fuel Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Gasoline Vehicles

Diesel Vehicles

Global Automotive Fuel Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Automotive Fuel Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Fuel Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Fuel Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Fuel Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Automotive Fuel Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chevron Oronite

Lubrizol

3M Auto

STP

Stanadyne Additives

Afton Chemical

Wynn’s

BASF

BRB International

IPAC

Callington

SFR Corp

AMS Oil

MC Chemical

LSC

Cataclean

Schaeffer Oil

Redline Oil

Biobor

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Fuel Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Fuel Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Fuel Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Fuel Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Fuel Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Fuel Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Fuel Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Fuel Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Fuel Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Fuel Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Fuel Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Fuel Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Fuel Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Fuel Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Fuel Additives Companies

