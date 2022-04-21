Industrial Vinyl Acetate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial Vinyl Acetate
The global Industrial Vinyl Acetate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vinyl Monomer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Vinyl Acetate include Calanese Corporation, Arkema, DOW, BASF, Clariant, DuPont, Kuraray, Wacker and Infineum International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Vinyl Acetate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Vinyl Monomer
- Polyvinyl Acetate Homopolymers
- Copolymers
- Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol
Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Safety Glass Sheet
- Paints & Coatings
- Adhesives
- Films
- Injection Molded Parts
Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Industrial Vinyl Acetate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industrial Vinyl Acetate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Industrial Vinyl Acetate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Industrial Vinyl Acetate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Calanese Corporation
- Arkema
- DOW
- BASF
- Clariant
- DuPont
- Kuraray
- Wacker
- Infineum International
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Nippon Synthetic Chemical
- Innospec Inc.
- Lyondellbasell
- Crown Chemical
- Sinopec Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Vinyl Acetate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Vinyl Acetate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Vinyl Acetate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Vinyl Acetate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Vinyl Acetate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Vinyl Acetate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Vinyl Acetate Companies
