Industrial Vinyl Acetate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Industrial Vinyl Acetate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vinyl Monomer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Vinyl Acetate include Calanese Corporation, Arkema, DOW, BASF, Clariant, DuPont, Kuraray, Wacker and Infineum International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Vinyl Acetate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vinyl Monomer

Polyvinyl Acetate Homopolymers

Copolymers

Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol

Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Safety Glass Sheet

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Films

Injection Molded Parts

Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Vinyl Acetate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Vinyl Acetate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Vinyl Acetate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Industrial Vinyl Acetate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Calanese Corporation

Arkema

DOW

BASF

Clariant

DuPont

Kuraray

Wacker

Infineum International

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Nippon Synthetic Chemical

Innospec Inc.

Lyondellbasell

Crown Chemical

Sinopec Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Vinyl Acetate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Vinyl Acetate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Vinyl Acetate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Vinyl Acetate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Vinyl Acetate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Vinyl Acetate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Vinyl Acetate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Vinyl Acetate Companies

