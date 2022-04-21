Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates include United Plastic Components Inc., Crescent Industries, Inc, RTP Company, Lanxess, DuPont Performance Elastomers, BASF, Bayer AG, Arkema SA and Lubrizol Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Natural Rubber
- Synthetic Rubber
- Other
Global Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive Industry
- Electronics Industry
- Chemical Industry
Global Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- United Plastic Components Inc.
- Crescent Industries, Inc
- RTP Company
- Lanxess
- DuPont Performance Elastomers
- BASF
- Bayer AG
- Arkema SA
- Lubrizol Corporation
- Huntsman Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Product Type
