Fiberglass Fabric Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Fiberglass Fabric market was valued at 8963.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12390 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

E-glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fiberglass Fabric include Owens Corning, Gurit, Jushi Group, Chomarat Textile Industries, Saertex GmbH, Hexcel Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Tah Tong Textile and Auburn Manufacturing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fiberglass Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fiberglass Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fiberglass Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

E-glass

Other

Global Fiberglass Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fiberglass Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wind Energy

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Marine

Aerospace & Defens

Global Fiberglass Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fiberglass Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fiberglass Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fiberglass Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fiberglass Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Fiberglass Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Owens Corning

Gurit

Jushi Group

Chomarat Textile Industries

Saertex GmbH

Hexcel Corporation

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Tah Tong Textile

Auburn Manufacturing

BGF Industries

Nitto Boseki

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Amatex Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fiberglass Fabric Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fiberglass Fabric Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fiberglass Fabric Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fiberglass Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fiberglass Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fiberglass Fabric Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fiberglass Fabric Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fiberglass Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fiberglass Fabric Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fiberglass Fabric Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fiberglass Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiberglass Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiberglass Fabric Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Fabric Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiberglass Fabric Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Fabric Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

