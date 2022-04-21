Platinum-Group Metals Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Platinum-Group Metals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Iridium Metal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Platinum-Group Metals include Anglo American, Impala, Lonmin, Norilsk Nickel, Platina, Aquarius, Wesizwe, Zimplats and Sedibelo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Platinum-Group Metals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Platinum-Group Metals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Platinum-Group Metals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Iridium Metal

Rhodium Metal

Palladium Metal

Platinum Metal

Osmium Metal

Ruthenium Metal

Global Platinum-Group Metals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Platinum-Group Metals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Catalyst

Glass Fiber Crucible

Optical Glass

Other

Global Platinum-Group Metals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Platinum-Group Metals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Platinum-Group Metals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Platinum-Group Metals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Platinum-Group Metals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Platinum-Group Metals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Anglo American

Impala

Lonmin

Norilsk Nickel

Platina

Aquarius

Wesizwe

Zimplats

Sedibelo

Northam

Incwala

Royal Bafokeng

Eastplats

Platinum Group Metals

Sino-platinum

Jinchuan

Caisson Laboratories

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Platinum-Group Metals Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Platinum-Group Metals Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Platinum-Group Metals Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Platinum-Group Metals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Platinum-Group Metals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Platinum-Group Metals Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Platinum-Group Metals Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Platinum-Group Metals Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Platinum-Group Metals Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Platinum-Group Metals Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Platinum-Group Metals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Platinum-Group Metals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Platinum-Group Metals Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Platinum-Group Metals Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Platinum-Group Metals Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Platinum-Group Metals Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

