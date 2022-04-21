Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Waterproofing Roofing Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Waterproofing Membrane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Waterproofing Roofing Membrane include Sika Sarnafil, SOPREMA, KEMPER SYSTEM, De Boer, Polyroof, Nippon, ARDEX New Zealand, Triflex and Icopal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Waterproofing Roofing Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid Waterproofing Membrane

Bituminous Membrane

Bituminous Coating

Polyurethane Liquid Membrane

Global Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Indoor Application

Decking & Roofing Application

Others

Global Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Waterproofing Roofing Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Waterproofing Roofing Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Waterproofing Roofing Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Waterproofing Roofing Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sika Sarnafil

SOPREMA

KEMPER SYSTEM

De Boer

Polyroof

Nippon

ARDEX New Zealand

Triflex

Icopal

Dulux

SOPREMA

SkyWaterproofer

3M

EVALON

Durotech

Siplast

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterproofing Roofing Membrane Players in Global Market

