Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market
The global Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anhydrous Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate include Prayon, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Mitsui Chemicals, Lianyungang Yunbo Chemical, Guizhou Zerophos Chmeical, Guizhou Ferti Phosphate, Guizhou Qianlin Phosphates Industry, GF Fine Phosphate Company and Shifang Tianrui Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Anhydrous
- Dihydrate
Global Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Applications
- Chemical Industry
- Fertilizers
- Pharmaceuticals
Global Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Prayon
- Aditya Birla Chemicals
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Lianyungang Yunbo Chemical
- Guizhou Zerophos Chmeical
- Guizhou Ferti Phosphate
- Guizhou Qianlin Phosphates Industry
- GF Fine Phosphate Company
- Shifang Tianrui Chemical
- Suqian Modern Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Companies
