Glass Cloth Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Glass Cloth Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass Cloth Tape include 3M, Aquasol, Polyken, Scotch, Saint-Gobain and Parafix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass Cloth Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass Cloth Tape Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glass Cloth Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)

Acrylic

Silicone

Thermosetable Rubber Resin

Global Glass Cloth Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glass Cloth Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

High Temperature Shielding Protection

Insulated Packaging

Global Glass Cloth Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glass Cloth Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass Cloth Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass Cloth Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass Cloth Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Glass Cloth Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Aquasol

Polyken

Scotch

Saint-Gobain

Parafix

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass Cloth Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Materials

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass Cloth Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass Cloth Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass Cloth Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass Cloth Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass Cloth Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass Cloth Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass Cloth Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass Cloth Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass Cloth Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass Cloth Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Cloth Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Cloth Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Cloth Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Cloth Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Cloth Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

