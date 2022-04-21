Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market Growth Analysis, Industry Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, Future Prospects, Industry Outlook and COVID-19 Analysis

Market Scenario

IBM a noticeable player in neuromorphic chip market has planned a cerebrum like neuromorphic chip. The chip capacities better at picture acknowledgment, it can precisely arrange information significantly more effectively, according to an energy point of view as contrast with customary processor designs. The chip can be utilized in new applications like versatile figuring, IoT, advanced mechanics, independent vehicles, and HPC. Qualcomm a key and up-coming player in neuromorphic chip market. It has planned a Zeroth neuromorphic chip program. The organization centers around joining scientists this year to test its most recent innovation. HRL Laboratories, LLC, declared that it will keep on creating imaginative gadgets items and arrangements that recreate the mental capacities of organic knowledge in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Systems of Neuromorphic Adaptive Plastic Scalable Electronics, or SyNAPSE program. The organization has additionally shared their perspectives on up-coming neuromorphic innovation. It expressed that analysts in the organization created mind like microcircuitry in equipment and furthermore makes extremely low-power neuron CMOS circuits, that turned into the establishment for enormous scope neuromorphic circuits.

The self-learning neuromorphic chip market is expected to grow at approximately USD 2 Billion by 2023, at 27% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Segmentation of Market

In terms of the application segment, the signal recognition might drive the market as it consists of image recognition, signal recognition, and data mining. The signal recognition technology is used in healthcare, commercial, automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace, defense, as well as industries. The improvements in image recognition technology and its application in abundant applications such as home automation, portable devices, robotics, and digital health is propelling the market.

In terms of vertical segment, the market has included automotive & transportation and medical that accounts for high market share. The foremost growth driver of the self learning neuromorphic chip market share is artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, which is one of the significant factors aiding the market to multiply.

Regional Outlook

North American region in the situation of coronavirus pandemic is currently one of the major market shareholders for neuromorphic chips as top vendors are actively working in the United States. The newest technological breakthroughs have aided in the advancement of new x-ray tubes, which has made the overall process more proficient and significantly improve accuracy in various applications. Also, there have been a series of new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions in the North American region to benefit from this opportunity. The primary driver behind the investments has been the permanent evolution and application of new technologies to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. With these series of investments, the North American region is probable to hold a significant share of the market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to observe the fastest growth possibilities in the market owing to the rising crime rate and increasing infrastructure development.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Global Self Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market are – IBM (U.S.), Qualcomm (U.S.), HRL Laboratories (U.S.), General Vision (U.S.), Numenta (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Samsung Group (South Korea), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Applied Brain Research Inc. (U.S.), Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (U.S.) and others.

Segments:

Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip market is segmented on the basis of application and vertical.

Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market by Application:

Image Recognition

Signal Recognition

Data Mining

Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market by Vertical:

Healthcare

Power & Energy

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Aerospace & Defense

Smartphones

Consumer Electronics

Others

