Butadiene Extraction Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Butadiene Extraction market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

C4 Hydrocarbons Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Butadiene Extraction include BASF, Qatar Petroleum, Reliance Industries, ZEON CORPORATION, TPC Group, Indian Oil Corporation, Evonik Industries and Royal Dutch Shell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Butadiene Extraction manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Butadiene Extraction Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Butadiene Extraction Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

C4 Hydrocarbons

Dehydrogenation of N-Butane

Ethanol

Butenes

Global Butadiene Extraction Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Butadiene Extraction Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Synthetic Rubber

Tire Industry

Butadiene

Plastics

Paper Chemicals

Others

Global Butadiene Extraction Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Butadiene Extraction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Butadiene Extraction revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Butadiene Extraction revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Butadiene Extraction sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Butadiene Extraction sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Qatar Petroleum

Reliance Industries

ZEON CORPORATION

TPC Group

Indian Oil Corporation

Evonik Industries

Royal Dutch Shell

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Butadiene Extraction Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Butadiene Extraction Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Butadiene Extraction Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Butadiene Extraction Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Butadiene Extraction Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Butadiene Extraction Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Butadiene Extraction Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Butadiene Extraction Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Butadiene Extraction Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Butadiene Extraction Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Butadiene Extraction Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Butadiene Extraction Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Butadiene Extraction Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Butadiene Extraction Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Butadiene Extraction Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Butadiene Extraction Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

