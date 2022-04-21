IoT Platform Market Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive And Regional Forecast To 2030

Market Scenario

Over the forecast era, the open IoT platform market is expected to show significant growth prospects in this rapidly evolving environment of technology. Reduction of the costs of connected devices and continuous technical development are some of the key factors fueling the growth of the open IoT platform industry. Additional factors driving the growth of open IoT application market are developing developer skills and learning new technologies. Data security and privacy concerns are, however, the factor that hampers market growth over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The global market for the open IoT platform was segmented into component, deployment, organizational size and vertical industry.

The global open IoT platform market was segmented by component into hardware, software , and services. The services segment was further classified as professional and managed services.

The market was categorized by deployment into cloud (private, public, and hybrid) and on-premise.

The global open IoT platform market was segmented into SMEs and large organizations by organization size

By vertical industry the market was divided into government, healthcare , education, manufacturing , retail, electricity & utilities, automotive, and IT & Telecom.

Regional Analysis

The global open IoT application market regional research is being studied for Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America and South America.

Thanks to the prevalence of early adopters of the new technologies in this area North America dominates the global open IoT platform segment. The growth is also attributed to the involvement of a large number of existing core players such as Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, and Oracle Corporation leading this region’s open IoT platform market. In addition, the demand is also driving the growing popularity among the developer community in that region. The area also has a well-established infrastructure in addition to this, and is expected to be a key factor in the development of the open IoT platform sector. In addition , the growth of the North American open IoT platform market is due to the growing popularity among the region’s developers. Those are some of the aspects that are responsible for the growth of the region ‘s global open IoT platform market over the forecast period.

Countries throughout Europe include Germany, France and Great Britain. Growth of the open IoT network market is expected. In Europe, the popularity of open source platforms among developers is growing, and is therefore the key factor driving the growth of open IoT platform market. Other factors driving the growth of the open IoT platform market are the emergence of advanced technology, and the rising acceptance of open source software and technological developments in various countries.

Over the forecast period Asia Pacific expects to hit the highest CAGR on the global open IoT platform market. This is due to the presence in the area of leading giants like Samsung and Ericsson. In addition, that collaborations between key players help speed up the delivery of IoT services and solutions in the area. Another aspect responsible for the growth of the demand for the open IoT platform is early adoption of smart connected devices.

Competitive Dahboard

Some of the main players of open IoT platform market includes,

SAMSUNG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Ayla Networks Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

KaaIoT Technologies LLC

The ThingsBoard Authors

SiteWhere LLC.

Siemens

Italtel S.p.A.

io

IBM

Cisco

Google

SAP SE

Apple Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc.

