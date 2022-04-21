Laminated Safety Glass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Laminated Safety Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polymer-based Laminated Safety Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laminated Safety Glass include Guardian Industries, Pilkington, NSG Group, Asahi Glass Company, Cardinal Glass, Oldcastle Inc., AJJ Group, FUSO GLASS and Saint-Gobain and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Laminated Safety Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laminated Safety Glass Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Laminated Safety Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)

Polymer-based Laminated Safety Glass

Resin-based Laminated Safety Glass

Global Laminated Safety Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Laminated Safety Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Others

Global Laminated Safety Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Laminated Safety Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laminated Safety Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Laminated Safety Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Laminated Safety Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Laminated Safety Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Guardian Industries

Pilkington

NSG Group

Asahi Glass Company

Cardinal Glass

Oldcastle Inc.

AJJ Group

FUSO GLASS

Saint-Gobain

Metro Glass

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Laminated Safety Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Materials

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Laminated Safety Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Laminated Safety Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Laminated Safety Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Laminated Safety Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Laminated Safety Glass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Laminated Safety Glass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Laminated Safety Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Laminated Safety Glass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Laminated Safety Glass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Laminated Safety Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laminated Safety Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Laminated Safety Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laminated Safety Glass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laminated Safety Glass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laminated Safety Glass Companies

4 Sights by Product

