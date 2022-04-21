Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dermatophytic onychomycosis is a fungal infection of the nail plate, nail bed, and, in some cases, the skin surrounding the nail plate. It is caused by yeast, dermatophytes, and molds; dermatophytes account for 90% of all cases. The fungus, especially Trichophyton rubrum, Trichophyton mentagrophytes, and Epidermophyton floccosum, infects the skin, hair, or nails. It is often perceived by people to be an active and contagious infection. Onychomycosis may persist or worsen if not treated. The fungi that cause onychomycosis exist in common sites such as floors, soil, socks, and shoes. Therapies for onychomycosis include debridement and drugs. Debridement is time consuming and minimally effective in eradicating the fungal infection. Systemic drug treatment is most effective in treating onychomycosis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dermatophytic Onychomycosis in Global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7000128/global-dermatophytic-onychomycosis-forecast-2022-2028-518

Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oral Medicine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dermatophytic Onychomycosis include Johnson & Johnson, GSK, Novartis, Pfizer, Bausch Health, Kaken Pharmaceutical, Galderma, Sanofi and Allergan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oral Medicine

External Medicine

Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Age Under 18

Age 18-50

Age Above 50

Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dermatophytic Onychomycosis revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dermatophytic Onychomycosis revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson & Johnson

GSK

Novartis

Pfizer

Bausch Health

Kaken Pharmaceutical

Galderma

Sanofi

Allergan

Merz Pharma

Xiuzheng Pharmaceutical

Letai

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-dermatophytic-onychomycosis-forecast-2022-2028-518-7000128

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Companies

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Therapeutics (DOT) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

China Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market Size Report & Forecast 2021-2027

China Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size Report & Forecast 2021-2027

Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market Research Report 2021-2025