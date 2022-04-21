Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe Market
The global Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single-Wall Corrugated HDPE Pipe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe include Hancor, Advanced Drainage Systems, Ads, Hebeish, Kuzeyboru, Corma, Tijaria, Bina Plastic Industries and Euroem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single-Wall Corrugated HDPE Pipe
- Double Wall Corrugated HDPE Pipe
Global Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Water Supply
- Oil and Gas
- Sewage Systems
- Agricultural Applications
- Others
Global Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hancor
- Advanced Drainage Systems
- Ads
- Hebeish
- Kuzeyboru
- Corma
- Tijaria
- Bina Plastic Industries
- Euroem
- Pars Ethylene Kish
- Resintech
- Weida
- Junxing Pipe Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corrugated High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
