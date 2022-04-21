High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Market
The global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PE80 Pipe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes include JM Eagle, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Aliaxis, WL Plastics, Jain Irrigation Systems, Pipelife International, Nandi Group, Blue Diamond Industries and National Pipe & Plastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PE80 Pipe
- PE100 Pipe
- Other
Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Water Supply
- Oil and Gas
- Sewage Systems
- Agricultural Applications
- Others
Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- JM Eagle
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
- Aliaxis
- WL Plastics
- Jain Irrigation Systems
- Pipelife International
- Nandi Group
- Blue Diamond Industries
- National Pipe & Plastics
- Kubota ChemiX
- FLO-TEK
- Olayan Group
- Pexmart
- Godavari Polymers
- LESSO
- Cangzhou Mingzhu
- Junxing Pipe
- Ginde Pipe
- Chinaust Group
- Bosoar Pipe
- Newchoice Pipe
- Shandong Shenbon Plastics
- Jinniu Power Industry Science and Technology
- ERA
- Qingdao Yutong Pipeline
- Goody
- HongYue Plastic Group
- Especially Nick Tube
- ARON New Materials
- Zhejiang Weixing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Product Type
