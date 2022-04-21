High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PE80 Pipe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes include JM Eagle, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Aliaxis, WL Plastics, Jain Irrigation Systems, Pipelife International, Nandi Group, Blue Diamond Industries and National Pipe & Plastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PE80 Pipe

PE100 Pipe

Other

Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water Supply

Oil and Gas

Sewage Systems

Agricultural Applications

Others

Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JM Eagle

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Aliaxis

WL Plastics

Jain Irrigation Systems

Pipelife International

Nandi Group

Blue Diamond Industries

National Pipe & Plastics

Kubota ChemiX

FLO-TEK

Olayan Group

Pexmart

Godavari Polymers

LESSO

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Junxing Pipe

Ginde Pipe

Chinaust Group

Bosoar Pipe

Newchoice Pipe

Shandong Shenbon Plastics

Jinniu Power Industry Science and Technology

ERA

Qingdao Yutong Pipeline

Goody

HongYue Plastic Group

Especially Nick Tube

ARON New Materials

Zhejiang Weixing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Pipes Product Type

