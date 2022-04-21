Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Steel Pipe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) include Metal Culverts, Pacific Corrugated Pipe Company, Frankische Rohrwerke, PMA, Flexa, Murrplastik, Adaptaflex, Teaflex and Reiku, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)

Steel Pipe

Aluminum Pipe

Others

Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drainage & Sewerage Lines

Construction

Automotive

Industrial

Other

Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Metal Culverts

Pacific Corrugated Pipe Company

Frankische Rohrwerke

PMA

Flexa

Murrplastik

Adaptaflex

Teaflex

Reiku

Schlemmer

JM Eagle

ADS

Corma

TIJARIA

Bina Plastic

Pars Ethylene Kish Co.

Junxing Pipe

Jain Irrigation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Materials

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Companies

