Ginger Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Ginger Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gingerol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ginger Extract include Pioneer herb, Honsea, Greenutra, Inner natural, Natural ex, Xian East, World way, Xuhuang and Lincao, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ginger Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ginger Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ginger Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gingerol

Curcumin

Other

Global Ginger Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ginger Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Use

Food Additives

Other

Global Ginger Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ginger Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ginger Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ginger Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ginger Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Ginger Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pioneer herb

Honsea

Greenutra

Inner natural

Natural ex

Xian East

World way

Xuhuang

Lincao

Kangdao

Pure Source

Yongyuan

Lvli

Yuanhang

CNK

Layn

Xian Orient

Kangcare

Lyle

Topnutra

Engreen

Sanherb

Xian Sihuan

Tianyang

Chukang

Shenzhen Fangrun

Xian Rongsheng

Refine

Fangrun

Indena

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ginger Extract Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ginger Extract Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ginger Extract Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ginger Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ginger Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ginger Extract Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ginger Extract Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ginger Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ginger Extract Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ginger Extract Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ginger Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ginger Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ginger Extract Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ginger Extract Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ginger Extract Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ginger Extract Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Ginger Extract Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Gingerol

