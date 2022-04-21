News

Global Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Market

Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Throttle Actuator
  • Fuel Injection Actuator
  • Brake Actuator
  • Turbo Actuator
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

By Company

  • Bosch
  • Denso
  • Delphi
  • Magna
  • Continental
  • Valeo
  • Magneti Marelli
  • Hitachi
  • Hella
  • Mahle

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

