Glass Tubing & Rods Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glass Tubing & Rods Market

The global Glass Tubing & Rods market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Ordinary Glass Tube Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass Tubing & Rods include SCHOTT AG, Pegasus Glass, Richland Glass, VitroCom, Cansci Glass Products, Accu-Glass LLC, UFO Labglass, Aimer Products Limited and Corning-Gerresheimer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass Tubing & Rods manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass Tubing & Rods Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glass Tubing & Rods Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)

  • Ordinary Glass Tube
  • Chemical Glass Tube
  • Borosilicate Glass Tube

Global Glass Tubing & Rods Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glass Tubing & Rods Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Chemical Industry
  • Aerospace
  • Medical
  • Laboratory Equipment
  • Construction
  • Others

Global Glass Tubing & Rods Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glass Tubing & Rods Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Glass Tubing & Rods revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Glass Tubing & Rods revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Glass Tubing & Rods sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Glass Tubing & Rods sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • SCHOTT AG
  • Pegasus Glass
  • Richland Glass
  • VitroCom
  • Cansci Glass Products
  • Accu-Glass LLC
  • UFO Labglass
  • Aimer Products Limited
  • Corning-Gerresheimer
  • Nipro
  • NEG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glass Tubing & Rods Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Materials
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glass Tubing & Rods Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glass Tubing & Rods Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glass Tubing & Rods Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glass Tubing & Rods Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glass Tubing & Rods Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glass Tubing & Rods Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glass Tubing & Rods Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glass Tubing & Rods Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glass Tubing & Rods Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glass Tubing & Rods Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Tubing & Rods Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Tubing & Rods Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Tubing & Rods Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Tubing & Rods Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Tubing & Rods Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

