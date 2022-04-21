News

Global Metallized Rollstock PEP Film Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Metallized Rollstock PEP Film Market

Metallized Rollstock PEP Film market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metallized Rollstock PEP Film market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Pouches
  • Bags
  • Labels
  • Decoration
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Food
  • Personal Care
  • Chemical & Fertilizers
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

By Company

  • Treofan Group
  • Jindal Poly Films Limited
  • Uflex
  • Toray Plastics
  • SRF Limited
  • Klockner Pentaplast
  • Cosmo Films
  • AR Metallizing
  • DUNMORE Corporation

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

