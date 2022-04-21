Automotive Interior Leather Market Trends, Growth Factors, Key Companies, Future Insights and Forecast by 2030

Automotive interior leather market was valued at around USD 26,000 million in 2015 and is expected to cross USD 32,000 Million by 2023 at CAGR of 5.1 %.

This study provides an overview of the Global Automotive Interior Leather Market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. Study segments the global automotive interior leather market as material, vehicle type and application.

On the basis of material, it is segmented as Synthetic Leather, Genuine Leather and others. On the basis of Vehicle type it is segmented as passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. On the basis of application, it is segmented as upholstery, seats, dashboard, cockpit, steering wheel, and others.

Key Players

The key players of Global Automotive Interior Leather Industry include Johnson Controls Inc (U.S.), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan), Lear Corporation (U.S.), Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Faurecia S.A. (France), Gst Autoleather, Inc.(U.S.), DK Leather Corporation Berhad (Malaysia), BASF SE (Germany), Alea Leather Specialist Inc / Sunguard Group (U.S.) and Grammer AG (Germany).

Market Highlights

Automotive Interior Leather Market Size improves the ambience of a vehicle and are intended to offer maximum comfort and better driving experience. This material also helps minimize fatigue and engine vibrations inside the vehicle. Also the interior of a vehicle majorly impacts the aesthetic appeal of the vehicle. These factors drive the growth of the market. Rising consumer preference for retrofitting of vehicles with leather upholstery, has been supporting the market growth further.

The global automobile manufacturer’s preference of cheap and easily available synthetic fabrics as over leather, will however, continue to be a major barrier to global Automotive Interior Leather Market growth.

Market Research Analysis:

Passenger Vehicles: The largest vehicle type segment using automotive interior materials

The passenger vehicles segment, of Automotive Interior Leather Market. By vehicle type, is further segmented as compact cars, sub-compact cars, mid-size cars, sedan, luxury cars, and vans. Leather is extensively used in automotive interiors throughout the world, particularly in midrange and superior passenger vehicles. Passenger vehicles is the largest vehicle type segment using automotive interior materials. The growth of the passenger vehicles segment is attributed to high living standards, growing economy, and higher incomes. Additionally, the need for comfortable and safe commute, is expected to drive the growth of the passenger vehicles market, thus adding to the growth of the segment.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Automotive Interior Leather Market, By Material

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Synthetic Leather

4.3 Genuine Leather

4.4 Others

5 Global Automotive Interior Leather Market, By Vehicle Type

5.1 Introduction

Continued………

