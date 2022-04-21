News

Global Active Tactile Actuator Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Active Tactile Actuator

Active Tactile Actuator market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Active Tactile Actuator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Eccentric Rotating Mass (ERM) Actuators
  • Linear Resonant Actuators (LRA)
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Mobile Terminal (Smartphone/Tablet)
  • Wearable Device
  • Automotive
  • Household Appliances
  • Others

By Company

  • AAC Technologies
  • Nidec Corporation
  • MPlus Co.LTD
  • Jinlong Machinery & Electronics
  • Bluecom
  • Johnson Electric
  • Texas Instruments
  • TDK
  • Jahwa
  • PI Ceramic
  • Precision Microdrives
  • Novasentis

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

