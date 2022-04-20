Eyeliner Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast Till 2028

Market Overview

The Eyeliner Market Growth will increase more and is expected to reach USD 9026.2 million by 2028, CAGR at a 5.34% over the review period. Eyeliner is a cosmetic product used to define and enlarge the eyes. It is placed along your eye’s upper and lower lash lines, extending past the outer corner in a dramatic winged-out form. Eyeliner can be created with pencils, liquid eyeliner, or kohl sticks that are commercially available.

Market Dynamics

The growth of market share is attributed to premium brands of the Best Eyeliner on the Market. Increased sales revenues as a result of promotion on a robust digital platform will result in ongoing strong sales growth and positive net scale growth. Through acquisitions of beauty brands, the company increased its appeal to millennium customers. Diversification of brands is facilitated by strong product interaction and the effective usage of video bloggers. It’s an excellent idea to segment the industry. It is extremely profitable for businesses to pursue various differentiation tactics. Regular product introductions provide opportunities to address user demand restructuring.

The eyeliners’ high prices will impede their commercial penetration. Eyeliners contain formaldehyde and its derivatives, parabens, and carbon black, which can cause allergies, dry eyes, and a variety of other long-term disorders. The Eyeliner Industry is not the only one that encounters unique difficulties. To tackle the unique obstacles they face, the logistics plan is being implemented by the major actors.

Segmental Analysis

The Eyeliner market is categorized on the basis of product type, end user, and distribution channel.

The eyeliner market is classified according to its type. Among them are kohl, gel, liquid, and wax-based eye pencils. Liquids account for the lion’s share of the market and are expected to reach USD 3495.5 million by 2028. Gel liner is predicted to grow at the fastest rate, at a CAGR of 5.58 percent, over the projection period.

The market is segmented by end user into women and men. Women can use eyeliners for a variety of purposes. They can use it to enhance their eyes’ glamour and attractiveness by applying eyeliner.

By distribution channel, there are two types: store-based and non-stored.

Regional Overview

The market is split geographically into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The North American market is expected to expand steadily over the forecast period. This can be linked to increased consumer knowledge of eyeliner and its demand for fashion and makeup applications, which would boost the regional eyeliner sector. Additionally, when customers’ disposable income increases, eyeliner demand will increase as the product becomes more affordable because to the region’s high level of competitiveness.

Asia Pacific dominates the waterproof eyeliner market. Growing disposable income in developing countries (India and China), combined with customers’ growing concern about their looks, are important factors boosting the region’s demand for the product. China is one of the world’s largest importers of cosmetics and cosmetic products. The growing need for simple-to-use and innovative daily routine cosmetic items such as waterproof eyeliner, washable eyeliner, and smudge resistant eyeliner is driving the market.

Competitive Dynamics

Key players in the market include Kao Corporation (Japan), Christian Dior SE (France), Mary Kay Inc. (US), Shiseido Co. Ltd (Japan), L’Oréal SA (France), The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (US), AmorePacific Corporation (South Korea), Chanel S.A. (France), Sisley Paris (France), Jordana Cosmetics Corporation (US), Iredale Mineral Cosmetics, Ltd. (US), Markwins International Corp. (US (US). Businesses are always innovating and developing new products in order to expand their customer base. Additionally, prominent corporations are pursuing a mergers and acquisitions strategy in order to increase their market sales on a global scale.

