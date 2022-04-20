News

Global Trading of Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Research Report 2022

Trading of Voluntary Carbon Offsets

Trading of Voluntary Carbon Offsets market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Trading of Voluntary Carbon Offsets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Forestry
  • Renewable Energy
  • Landfill Methane Projects
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Personal
  • Enterprise

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

By Company

  • South Pole Group
  • Aera Group
  • Terrapass
  • Green Mountain Energy
  • Schneider
  • EcoAct
  • 3Degrees
  • NativeEnergy
  • Carbon Credit Capital
  • GreenTrees
  • Allcot Group
  • Forest Carbon
  • Bioassets
  • CBEEX
  • Bioflica
  • WayCarbon
  • Guangzhou Greenstone

