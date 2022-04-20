News

Global Human Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Research Report 2022

Human Blood Plasma Fractionation

Human Blood Plasma Fractionation market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Human Blood Plasma Fractionation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Immune Globulin
  • Coagulation Factor
  • Albumin
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Hospital
  • Retail Pharmacy
  • Other

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

By Company

  • Takeda
  • CSL
  • Grifols
  • Octapharma
  • Kedrion
  • LFB Group
  • Biotest
  • BPL
  • RAAS
  • CBPO
  • Hualan Bio
  • Tiantan Bio
  • Shuanglin Bio
  • Boya Bio
  • Yuanda Shuyang
  • Weiguang Bio
  • Nanyue Bio
  • KM Biologics

