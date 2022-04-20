News

Global Plasma-derived Medical Product Market Research Report 2022

Plasma-derived Medical Product

Plasma-derived Medical Product market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plasma-derived Medical Product market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Immune Globulin
  • Coagulation Factor
  • Albumin
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Hospital
  • Retail Pharmacy
  • Other

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

By Company

  • Takeda
  • CSL
  • Grifols
  • Octapharma
  • Kedrion
  • LFB Group
  • Biotest
  • BPL
  • RAAS
  • CBPO
  • Hualan Bio
  • Tiantan Bio
  • Shuanglin Bio
  • Boya Bio
  • Yuanda Shuyang
  • Weiguang Bio
  • Nanyue Bio
  • KM Biologics

