Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2027

Global Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) Market is projected to be valued at USD 7,780 Million by 2026, registering a 4.61% CAGR from 2020 to 2026. The rapidly growing demand for electronics in aircraft systems and the increased demand for upgrading existing aircraft has significantly contributed to the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the stringent aviation regulations regarding aircraft and passenger safety are also encouraging aircraft OEMs and airlines to invest in EWIS. Additionally, the growing adoption of EWIS in military rotorcrafts is also expected to drive the growth of the global market. For example, in June 2019, Safran signed a contract with Airbus S.A.S to provide electrical wiring for Airbus’s H160 military helicopters.

However, issues related to existing aircraft backlogs and stringent regulatory norms are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Market USP

Technology advancements such as automatic 3D routing and the growing demand for fly-by-optics are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Growth Opportunities in the Market

The OEM segment is likely to register the higher growth rate: The OEM segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the study period, 2020 to 2026, owing to the rising demand for new aircraft across the globe to cater to the growing air passenger traffic.

Interiors segment is expected to be the fastest-growing: The interiors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the study period, 2020 to 2026. The growth of the interiors segment can be attributed to the increasing up-gradation of the existing aircraft with new IFE systems to offer enhanced traveling experience to passengers.

Connectors and Connector Accessories segment is expected to register the highest CAGR: The connectors and connector accessories to register the highest CAGR during the study period. Manufacturers are currently focusing on developing EWIS components that offer enhanced reliability, accuracy, and efficiency. Continuous improvements in systems have modified the human-machine interface of EWIS.

Commercial Aviation segment is expected to register the higher CAGR: The commercial aviation segment is projected to grow at the higher CAGR due to the use of electrically-driven components in new aircraft is also leading to the growth of this segment as modern technologies used in aircraft require a lot of electrical connections.

Key Players

Safran (France)

GKN Aerospace Services Limited (UK)

Latécoère (France)

Esterline Technologies (US)

Ducommun Incorporated (US)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Amphenol Corporation (US)

Co-Operative Industries Aerospace & Defense (Cia&D) (US)

Elektro-Metall Export GmbH (Germany)

InterConnect Wiring (US)

Other Prominent Players

Collins Aerospace (US)

AKKA (Belgium)

AMETEK, Inc. (US)

E. Petsche Co. (US)

Carlisle Companies Inc. (US)

Leviton (US)

Pic Wire & Cable (US)

Radiall (France)

L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (US)

The Angelus Corporation (US)

Table Of Contents



1. Executive Summary



1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1. Global Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) Market, By End User

1.1.2. Global Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) Market, By Application

1.1.3. Global Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) Market, By Component

1.1.4. Global Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) Market, By Aviation Type

1.1.5. Global Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) Market, By Region

2. Market Introduction



2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Key Buying Criteria

2.5. Market Factor Indicator Analysis

3. Research Methodology



3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

3.6. List Of Assumptions

4. Market Insights



5. Market Dynamics



5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing Use Of Electronics In Aircraft Systems

5.2.2. Rising New Aircraft Deliveries Across The World

5.2.3. Lightweight Wiring In Aircraft

5.2.4. Increasing Demand For More Electric Aircraft

5.2.5. Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Issues Related To Existing Aircraft Backlogs

5.3.2. Aircraft Manufacturers Opting For Wireless Technologies

5.3.3. Stringent Regulatory Norms

5.3.4. Restraints Impact Analysis

5.4. Opportunities

5.5. Market/Technological Trends

5.6. Patent Trends

5.7. Regulatory Landscape/Standards

