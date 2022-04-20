 Deployable Military Shelter Systems Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

Deployable Military Shelter Systems Market Research Report: Information by Application (Command and Control Post, Medical Facility Base, Aircraft & Vehicle Maintenance and Others), Product Type (Small Shelter Systems and Large Shelter Systems), Shelter Type (Hard Wall Shelter and Soft Wall Shelter) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of the World) – Forecast till 2027

Market Forecast

Global Deployable Military Shelter Systems Market is projected to register a CAGR of 23.40% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2026. Increasing defense expenditure of developing countries has significantly contributed to the expansion of the deployable military shelter systems market. High competition owing to the presence of several players in the market has led deployable military shelter systems providers to focus on innovation. Furthermore, rising territorial conflicts, rising technology advancements, and rising psychological warfare activities are also expected to drive the growth of the market.

However, the high cost of development, fluctuations in material cost, and stringent government regulations might hamper the growth of the market.

Market USP

Growing demand for advanced hangars, medical support network, and aircraft for military applications is expected to drive the growth of the deployable military shelter systems market.

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Command and Control Post segment to register the highest CAGR: The command and control post segment of the deployable military shelter systems market is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for command posts and control centers that are mobile and highly functional owing to the changing war scenarios is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Large Shelter Systems segment is expected to register higher CAGR during the forecasted period: The large shelter systems segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its longer service life and growing defense expenditure. Furthermore, the large size and extreme heavy-duty shelters are used for intensive military operations, thus driving the demand for deployable military shelter systems.

Soft Wall Shelter segment is expected to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026: The soft wall shelter segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to light weight of shelter systems and easy installations in harsh weather conditions. It is convenient in assembly, disassembly, and transportation, thus driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Players

HDT Global (US)

Alaska Structures (US)

CAMSS Shelters (US)

Eureka! Expeditionary Systems (US)

Federal-Fabrics-Fibers, Inc. (US)

Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd (Canada)

RDD USA (US)

Shelter Tent Manufacturing Co., Ltd (China)

Marshall Aerospace and Defense Group (UK)

Losberger GmbH (Germany)

Other Prominent Players

HTS tentiQ (Germany)

Zeppelin GmbH (Germany)

Super Structures Worldwide (US)

Gichner Shelter Systems (US)

General Dynamics (US)

AAR (US)

DHS Systems (US)

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary

1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1. Global Deployable Military Shelter Systems Market, By Application

1.1.2. Global Deployable Military Shelter Systems Market, By Product Type

1.1.3. Global Deployable Military Shelter Systems Market, By Shelter Type

1.1.4. Global Deployable Military Shelter Systems Market, By Region

Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Key Buying Criteria

2.5. Market Factor Indicator Analysis

Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

3.6. List Of Assumptions

Market Insights Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Rising Defense Budgets

5.2.2. Rising Psychological Warfare Activities

5.2.3. Rising Advancements In Technology

5.2.4. Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High Cost Of Development

5.3.2. Lack Of Foundation For The Shelter Systems

5.3.3. Fluctuations In Material Cost

5.3.4. Stringent Government Regulations

5.3.5. Restraints Impact Analysis

5.4. Opportunities

5.5. Market/Technological Trends

5.6. Patent Trends

5.7. Regulatory Landscape/Standards

