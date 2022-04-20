News

Global Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Kit Market Research Report 2022

Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Kit

Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Kit market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Kit market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR
  • Molecular Hybridization
  • Biochip
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Hospital
  • Third-party Testing Agency
  • Other

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

By Company

  • Roche
  • Qiagen
  • Illumina
  • Abbott
  • Hologic
  • BioMerieux
  • Danaher (Cepheid)
  • Myriad Genetics
  • DAAN Gene
  • Agilent
  • Genomic Health
  • BD
  • Foundation Medicine

