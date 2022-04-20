Global DIN Rail Power Supply Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global DIN Rail Power Supply market was valued at 74.31 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.16% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The DIN rail power supply is based upon a series of standards created by Deutsches Institut fur Normung (DIN), which is a national standards organization in Germany. These power supplies are alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) transformers in a variety of ranges. The end-user can obtain the required DC output power by using the various settings available in the power supply. These power supply units are easy to install and require less or no maintenance. With above said advantages of DIN rail power supplies, the downtime is kept at a minimum level without compromising the efficiency or the productivity of the plant. The DIN rail power supplies are mainly used in industry automation and control, light industrial, instrumentation, process control etc. It has started playing the role of an indispensable part in terms of power supply quality and reliability.As to the market volume, it is estimated that the global sales volume of DIN rail power supply was about 8.6 Million Units in 2017. Currently, Europe was the largest market of DIN rail power supply, with about 31% share of global total demand volume and about 40% revenue share. Germany is the largest market of DIN rail power supply in Europe. The DIN rail power supply is mainly used in IT, industry, renewable energy, oil & gas, semiconductor, medical. The application market share of industry is more than 60%. Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the high price of DIN rail power supplies. As large demand of power supply products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field. The competition is very fierce. The DIN rail power supply units are very easy to use and more importantly easy to replace when some problem does occur. Thus the downtime of productivity is greatly reduced. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

By Market Verdors:

PULS

Siemens

Phoenix Contact

Weidmuller

Mean Well

ABB

TDK-Lambda

Schneider Electric

OMRON

IDEC

Murr

Allen-Bradley

Bel Power Solutions

SolaHD

TRACO Power

Reign Power

Astrodyne TDI

XP Power

Mibbo

Heng Fu

By Types:

Single-Phase

Two-Phase

Three-Phase

By Applications:

IT

Industry

Power & Energy

Oil & Gas

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

