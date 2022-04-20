Global Rectifier Diode Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Rectifier Diode
The global Rectifier Diode market was valued at 350.98 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.98% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Rectifier diode refers to the diode acts as rectifier with the main function of changing AC into DC and widely used in power rectifier circuit.The main consumption regions are concentrated in the China, USA, Europe and Japan. The Rectifier Diode`s consumption has great relationship with the local economical developed level and electric type production. Currently, the developing countries` grow rate has overcome the developed countries. The import and export volume is very large, China has very large export ratio. Currently, the Rectifier Diode has little degree of anti-dumping phenomenon. The Europe and USA`s consumption mainly depends on the import. In the future, the Rectifier Diode will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the application will more and more widely.
By Market Verdors:
- Toshiba
- Rohm
- Vishay
- Pan Jit International
- ST Microelectronics
- NXP
- RENESAS
- ON Semiconductor
- Fairchild
- Good-Ark
- Sanken Electronic
- Diodes Inc.
- Infineon
- Yangzhou Yangjie
- BOURNS
- Panasonic
- Kexin
- Microsemi
By Types:
- SBR Rectifiers
- SBRT Rectifiers
- FERD Rectifiers
- Regular Schottky
- Ttrench Schottky
- Fast Recovery Rectifiers
- General Rectifier Diode
By Applications:
- Automotive Electric
- Consumer Electric
- Household Appliances
- Industrial
