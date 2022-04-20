Web Performance Market Share, Growth Drivers, Analysis, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Strategies and Impact of COVID

Market Insight

During an indecisive time of COVID-19, Market Research Future has come with the newest study on the global web performance market 2020. The survey roofed the impact of COVID-19 on everything, including the economy. On this, MRFR reveals that the global web performance market would be scaling up to high valuation. The valuation could score while at a pace of 9% growth rate. The appraisal of the growth would take place during the years (2017 to 2023)—the forecasted period.

Top Trending Factors

The growth of the e-commerce industry and the proliferation of images, videos, and rich media on the web are some of the towering factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global Web Performance Market. The cloud computing model is one of the efficient technologies that impact every line of business. The high cost allied with web performance solutions is one of the significant challenges for solution providers which can be overcome with the aid of the cloud deployment model. The advantages of cloud computing consist of scalability, flexibility, affordability, operational efficiency, and low cost. The adoption of cloud-based web performance solutions is in the nascent stage and is now anticipated to inflate significantly during the forecast period.

As it is known that websites these days have many features that they struggle to maintain a high level of performance amid a variety of devices and network conditions. The website content must be quick to load for seamless user experience. Besides, search engine ranking also improves with web performance. Thus, various businesses operating online are investing heavily in web performance to achieve online success.

In the current time, most businesses are moving online to expand profit margins where web performance or site performance plays an essential tool for online success. Web performance is fundamentally the time that a website takes to load and measuring web performance involves measuring the perceived and actual speeds of an application.

Leading Segments

The global web performance market has been further segmented by segments of component, organization size, deployment and vertical.

In terms of the component segment, the market has included solution and services. Among these, the solution segment is further classified into web performance optimization, web performance monitoring, and web performance testing. The services segment has also included consulting services, managed services, and implementation services.

In terms of the organization size segment, the market includes SMEs and large enterprises.

In terms of the deployment segment, the market has included in the cloud and on-premises.

In terms of vertical segment, the market has included healthcare, BFSI, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, automotive, transportation, and others.

Regional Framework

The global web performance market is studied for the main regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

North America is probable to occupy the largest share of the market. The expansion of the market in North America is accredited to technological advancements and augmented adoption of web performance applications in various industry verticals such as healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing and IT and telecommunication and others.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to breed at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The APAC region includes rising economies such as Australia, China, Singapore, and India. Enterprises are using web performance solutions and services to modernize their business processes. The APAC region is probable to nurture at the highest CAGR during the assessment period. The developing mobile and broadband infrastructure, along with the mounting mobile workforce, is probable to offer potential growth opportunities for web performance vendors in the APAC region.

Top Market Players

The top players in the global web performance market are CA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), CDNetworks (South Korea), ThousandEyes, Inc. (U.S.), Cavisson Systems Inc. (U.S.), Dynatrace (U.S.), Cloudflare, Inc. (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), F5 Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Netmagic Solutions (India), Micro Focus International plc. (U.K), New Relic, Inc. (U.S.), and ZenQ (U.S.).

