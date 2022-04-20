Global Licorice Candy Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Licorice Candy market was valued at 1531.09 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Liquorice (British English) or licorice (American English) is a confection usually flavoured and coloured black with the extract of the roots of the liquorice plant glycyrrhiza glabra.Of the major brands of licorice candy, Twizzzlers maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019, accounted for 20.64% global market share. Other players accounted for 4.39% and 3.65% including Red Vines and Wiley Wallaby. Europe is the largest consumption area, making up 52.79% in 2019. North America ranks the second, total Licorice Candy accounted for 34.06%.

By Market Verdors:

Twizzzlers

Red Vines

Wiley Wallaby

Venco

Good & Plenty

Halva

Klene

RJ`S

Kraepelien & Holm

Kenny`s Candy

Switzer`s Authentic Candy

Mrs. Call`s Candy

Gimbals Fine Candies

Kookaburra Liquorice

By Types:

Original Black Licorice

Fruit Flavored Candy

By Applications:

Supermarket

Online Sales

Convenient Store

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

