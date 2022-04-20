Cleaning Robot Market Insights Shared in Detailed Report

Global Cleaning Robot Market Research, Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ZigBee), Usage (Personal, Industry), Control (App Based, Autonomous, Digital Assistant Control), Application (Floor Cleaning, Pool Cleaning, Lawn Cleaning), Hardware – Forecast to 2027

Regional analysis

The cleaning robot market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and other parts of the globe. Due to several manufacturers’ presence in the Asia Pacific region, the cleaning robot market will showcase a high growth rate in the Asia Pacific region. In the Asia Pacific region, people are increasing their disposable income, and many cleaning robots are used, enhancing market growth. The Asia Pacific region is mainly rising due to Chinese cleaning robots. It is expected the region will be the fastest growing for cleaning robots.

Industry news

A train-cleaning robot has been designed by engineers at the Edinburgh-based National Robotarium and could be set to help keep trains clean and tidy by the end of the decade.

Market Highlights

The cleaning robots are autonomous robots that are used to clean the different areas of the house like lawn, windows, etc. the cleaning robots are also used to manage various tasks such as mopping, UV sterilization, and other purposes for industrial use. The use of the cleaning robot can decrease the effort, time, and money that goes into the house’s cleanliness. It is very useful for disabled people and people who cannot get time from their busy schedules. The rise of AI enables the robot to identify between the dirt and clean place. This system saves time and money. As the pandemic affected every region and government ordered to stay inside, cleaning robots decreased, affecting the cleaning robot market during the COVID 19. The use of professional robots also decreased as enterprises remained shut and people were working from home, which affected the professional cleaning robot. The increased modernization and improved AI technology drive the cleaning robot market. Working people’s busy schedules lead to a system that can quickly clean the house. Increased crimes in houses have also led to the use of security systems at home, which can be done by the cleaning robot market, creating more opportunities for market growth. Pandemic affected the market’s growth, as only necessities were available at that time, which hindered the growth of the market. The increasing demand for cleaning robots in households, offices, logistics, medical is propelling the market due to which they should develop the interaction of the robot with the human; however, the human world activities are difficult to perceive by a robot which could be a challenge for the cleaning robot market. In 2018 the market was valued at USD 5 billion, and it is expected to grow at a rate of CAGR of 16%.

Segmentation:

The cleaning robot market has been segmented into connectivity, usage, control, type, and application. Based on the type segmentation, the personal cleaning robot is expected to enhance the market in the forecast period the growing use of smart phones and use of robotic vacuum cleaners for the cleanliness of the house as due to busy workload and time limitation driving the market and will gain popularity in the forecast period. The professional cleaning robot is also increasing steady rate. Based on the product segmentation, the cleaning robot market is divided into floor cleaning robots, lawn cleaning robots, pool cleaning robots, window cleaning robots, and others. The window segment is improving at a high rate as it becomes difficult to clean windows due to the height of the windows and special equipment is required for it. The window-cleaning robot is getting popular because it decreases the work labor and cuts operational and professional costs. Other segments are also contributing to the market growth.

