Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Product, Device, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) analyzed the global recycled polyethylene terephthalate (RPET) market 2021 for the analysis period (between 2021 and 2028). By 2023, the global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (Rpet) Market is expected to register an 8.5% CAGR. MRFR findings reveal that the RPET market is likely to be worth USD 10,666.2 Mn by 2023 from USD 6,572.9 Mn in 2017. The surge in demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in the booming textile industry and the rise in the recycling rate of PET products in the fashion sector are identified as major growth inducers of the recycled polyethylene terephthalate market. In the food and beverage sector is a high consumer of RPET as a shift in consumption trend towards ready-to-eat is observed, and the ingression of PET solutions in the expanding packaging sector due to the rise in sales of packed food can improve the recycled polyethylene terephthalate market momentum. The expansion of professionals and hike in disposable income can add to the market upsurge. On the contrary, the lack of robust technologies and rules challenging the recyclability of PET can hinder the market growth.

Segmental Analysis

MRFR studied the global recycled polyethylene terephthalate market by segment analysis, based on type and application. Insights into the RPET market can help investors make high return-oriented decisions.

The type-based segments of the recycled polyethylene terephthalate market are clear and colored. The clear segment can thrive in the near future as the preference for colored RPET is high due to its superior quality. The clear segment is expected to value over USD 6 Mn by 2023 from USD 4,203.6 Mn in 2023. The rise in the application of clear RPET in the booming packaging industry can contribute to the expansion of the clear segment in the years ahead.

The application-based segments of the recycled polyethylene terephthalate market are sheet & film, fiber, strapping, non-food grade bottles & containers, and food-grade bottles & containers among others. The fiber segment can thrive in the study tenure by holding the maximum market share. The food-grade bottles and containers segment can exhibit healthy CAGR over the analysis period, suggests MRFR analysis. The extensive application of polyester fiber in textile production and rise in the construction of plastic roads can yield high returns for the market. The rise in the number of market participants in the construction of plastic roads due to high durability of RPET can favor the market in the foreseeable future. In addition, the scarcity of drinking water due to lack of effective water treatment solutions. RPET is also used in the production of nanofibers and the upscaling demand for nanofibers can add thrust to the market growth pace.

Regional Outlook

The recycled polyethylene terephthalate market in the Asia Pacific region can secure about 56% share of the worldwide market and is likely to surge at high CAGR. The high recycling rate in Asian regions, such as India, can accelerate the market rise in the near future. market players. Japan is expected to touch decent market value by 2023. However, India is observed to hold strong growth opportunities as it has emerged as an investment-centric market due to high textile production.

In Europe, the recycled polyethylene terephthalate market is expected to hold a lucrative market in the foreseeable future. Germany is identified as the most promising region that is likely to earn value of about USD 510.8 Mn by 2023. The expansion of EU market can be attributed to the extensive production and export of textiles. Moreover, increase in plastic waste and the need for recycling can boost EU RPET market.

In North America, the recycled polyethylene terephthalate market is expected to be headed by the US as numerous plastic solution supplier are present in the region. MRFR study states that Latin America is expected to secure 9.9% market share in the review period. Economic reforms and industrialization in can favor the RPET market in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico.

In the Middle East and Africa, the recycled polyethylene terephthalate market can show steady rise due to less awareness about recycling. However, rise in consumption of plastic and the benefits of plastic recycling can open numerous growth opportunities for the regional RPET market.

Competitive Dashboard

Placon, Verdeco Recycling Inc., Clear Path Recycling, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, PolyQuest, Evergreen Plastics, Zhejiang Anshun Pettechs Fiber Co., Ltd, Montello S.p.A., M&G Chemicals, Phoenix Technologies, and LIBOLON are some reputed names in the global recycled polyethylene terephthalate market that are listed by MRFR.

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1. Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, By Type

1.1.2. Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, By Application Industry

1.1.3. Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, By Region

2. MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1. Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.3. Assumptions & Limitations

2.4. Market Structure

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

3.6. List Of Assumptions

