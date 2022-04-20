Active Calcium Silicate Market 2020 technology development demand overview industry growth rate top companies and key regions 2027

Active Calcium Silicate Market Overview :



Active calcium silicate is defined as a polysilicate compound that is produced from hydrochloric acid, limestone, and sodium silicate. A new report on the global active calcium silicate market, published by Market Research Future (MRFR), cites that this market can showcase growth at a 5.1% CAGR between 2020 and 2027. In terms of monetary value, the market can be worth USD 208.7 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

The most prominent market driver for the Active Calcium Silicate Market growth is a set of its unique characteristics that include better water absorption, excellent thermal shock resistance, high mechanical strength, and low thermal conductivity. The recovery in the construction industry after the economic recession and increasing spending on residential construction projects as well as commercial construction projects is also driving the global market growth. The increasing consumption of active calcium silicate in high-temperature insulation in the glass industry, petrochemical industry, and steel industry can boost market growth as these items are used for building walls, electric furnaces, and blast furnaces.

Other market drivers for the global active calcium silicate market growth include rising demand for passive fire protection, increasing concerns regarding inactive fire insurance, concerns regarding burns in chemical industries, and acoustic insulation coupled with various regulations by government authorities as well as non-government authorities. However, the market growth can face threats as the high exposure of active calcium silicate to humans can cause health risks like eye redness, skin eruptions, and throat itching.

Market Segmentation

The global active calcium silicate market segmentation encompasses application and form. MRFR’s research on the market marks various facets of the market in-depth.

The application-based segmentation of this market covers cement, ceramic, fire protection, insulation, paints & coatings, and others.

By considering form, the market has been segmented into blocks, boards, and powder.

Regional Segmentation

A geographical outlining of the global active calcium silicate market covers Europe, Asia Pacific, North America as their potentials to transform the market is quite high. Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) may find moderate growth rate in the coming years.

During the forecast period, Europe holds the largest market share in the global market due to the stringent regulations about fire safety standards in residential buildings and commercial buildings. During the forecast period, the fire protection application segment can grow at 6.7% CAGR. The biggest country-specific market is Germany, whose market worth can be USD 17.6 Mn by 2025 due to the rising demand for fireproofing cladding for the prevention against smoke, flames, and fire. Other viable country-specific markets in this region are held by Belgium, France, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, and the UK. Research on the remaining countries in Europe featured in this report estimate the strong addition to market revenue from various other countries in this region.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region can be the fastest growing regional market due to the high number of construction activities and rapid industrialization. China is the leading country-specific market as it is the leading producing country in the active calcium silicate market. Many activities of infrastructure development are rapidly progressing in China. These activities include the construction of commercial complexes, flyovers, and highways. The market is also growing due to increasing fire protection measures in residential buildings. Calcium silicate has a strong industry base, including rubber industry, paints & coatings industry, and plastic industry. The market is also surging due to rising consumer awareness towards decorative walls and ceilings for better aesthetic appearance. An examination of the remaining countries in the Asia Pacific region featured in this report sums up the additional market revenue from some other countries.

North America has a substantial market share in the global market due to the high consumption of active calcium silicate for insulation and ceramic boards applications. The USA is the prominent country-specific market due to the increasing consumption for the product in the paints & coatings industry, followed by Canada.

In Latin America, the market can grow during the forecast period due to the increasing government initiatives and improving fire standards in the region. The leading country-specific market in this region is Brazil. Other country-specific markets with maximum revenue in this region are Argentina and Mexico. An assessment of the remaining countries in Latin America listed in this report anticipates a decent contribution to market revenue from some other countries.

The market in the MEA can register significant growth during the forecast period due to growing consumption of the product in oil refineries. Saudi Arabia and Turkey are the primary revenue contributors to this market. Due to changing trade statistics, the market in South Africa can also grow during the forecast period. Other country-specific markets in this region are Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, North Africa, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE. An assessment of the remaining countries in the MEA region featured in this report anticipates a decent contribution to market revenue from some other countries.

Key Players

Big players in the global active calcium silicate market are 2K Technologies (Canada), American Elements (USA), HIL Limited (India), Promat International (Belgium), Ramco Industries Limited (India), Sibelco (Belgium), Skamol Group (Denmark), Weifang Hongyuan Chemical Co. Ltd (China), WhitChem Limited (UK), and Xella Group (Germany).

Latest Industry News

·Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) invented a new way to manufacture the construction material that could eliminate emissions and could even make some other useful products, including calcium silicate-based cement in the process. 17 SEP 2019

