Low Voltage Switchgear Market Size, Share, Production Analysis And Geographical Market Forecast To 2030

Market Dynamics

Favorable government regulation for the incorporation of sustainable energy resources across residential and commercial establishments is a key driver of the low-voltage switchgear industry’s growth. Net metering, feed in tariff, tax rebates, and subsidies are some of the primary measures that will stimulate demand for products. Furthermore, the rapid growth of micro-grid networks will further complement the business outlook by increasing off-grid energy demand across emerging markets.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global low voltage switchgear market is estimated to reach 20 million at a CAGR of approximately 9% between forecast period. The report assesses the effects of coronavirus on major companies in the global low voltage switchgear market and provides a detailed description of the COVID-19 market impact analysis by product, application, and region.

Low voltage switchgear can be defined as a combination of several components, such as circuit breakers, lightning stoppers, current transformers, protection panels, and disconnects. They are used to efficiently monitor and distribute electrical power across residential, commercial, and industrial premises to prevent electrical circuits and equipment from unchecked power thwarts.

Competitive Landscape

The rising off-grid energy demand and clean energy deployments are presumed to drive the low voltage switchgear market growth worldwide. The global low voltage switchgear market could be challenged by unfavorable policies in certain regional markets, nevertheless, organizations in the low voltage switchgear market will carry the growth rate forward. The low voltage switchgear market research report presents company profiles of major companies active in the low voltage switchgear market globally. Furthermore, the global low voltage switchgear market report offers an all-inclusive analysis of the market collected from the low voltage switchgear market’s primary and secondary sources covering both decision makers and thought leaders. The low voltage switchgear market research report highlights such key areas assisting businesses operating in the low voltage switchgear market to build better growth strategies.

Industry News

The recent purchase of Northern Electric Testing Inc. (“NE TESTING”), a non-profit third-party, independent, electric testers based in Trojan, Michigan, has been announced by POTOMAC TESTING, a TechPro Power Group company. The independent service provider Northern Electrical Testing was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. The company offers acceptance and repair services of the electrical power grid, engineering and rehabilitation services of emergency power.

Market Segmentation

The global low voltage switchgear market has been segmented based on application, installation, product, rated current, rated voltage, and protection. On the basis of application, the market for low voltage switchgear is segmented based on distribution, motor control, power factor correction, sub-distribution, and substations. Additionally, the market on the basis of installation, is segmented into AC and DC. The global market for low voltage switchgear is also covered based on the product segment which is further split into plug-in, withdraw able, and fixed mounting. On the basis of rated current, the market for low voltage switchgear is segmented based on ≤ 1000 Ampere, 1001 to 5000 Ampere, and > 5000 Ampere. Additionally, the market on the basis of rated voltage, is segmented into ≤ 250 Volt, 251 to 750 Volt, and > 750 Volt. The global market for low voltage switchgear is also covered based on the protection segment which is further split into circuit breaker and fuse.

Major elements such as budget constraints could obstruct the low voltage switchgear market growth. However, according to the low voltage switchgear market research report, integration of sustainable energy resources along with key policy reforms will propel growth throughout the forecast period. The low voltage switchgear market is set to register growth at a high CAGR owing to these key factors. The exploration of application, installation, product, rated current, rated voltage, and protection segments along with regional markets has been given in the global low voltage switchgear market research report. The research analysts studying the low voltage switchgear market have put out market forecasts in the low voltage switchgear market research report in order to support low voltage switchgear market-based companies. The low voltage switchgear market research report provides an extensive understanding of the low voltage switchgear market based on the information and forecasts till 2023.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world regional market for low voltage switchgear are predominantly covered in the global low voltage switchgear market research report. Country-level low voltage switchgear markets spread across North America – the United States, Canada, and Mexico are also covered in the report. In South America – Brazil and other country-level low voltage switchgear markets are covered in the report. In Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the country-level low voltage switchgear markets covered are Japan, India, China, and others. The low voltage switchgear market research report also explores the regional market for low voltage switchgear present in Europe in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, etc. The low voltage switchgear market research report also covers regional markets from the rest of the world alongside low voltage switchgear markets of Africa and the Middle East.

