Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Dental Radiology Equipment
Dental Radiology Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dental Radiology Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Intraoral X-Ray Systems
- Extraoral X-Ray Systems
- Intraoral Plate Scanners
- Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Imaging
Segment by Application
- Dental Clinics
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Company
- Danaher
- Carestream Health
- Dentsply Sirona
- Planmeca
- Acteon
- VATECH
- Midmark
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Dental Radiology Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Intraoral X-Ray Systems
1.2.3 Extraoral X-Ray Systems
1.2.4 Intraoral Plate Scanners
1.2.5 Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Imaging
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Dental Clinics
1.3.3 Hospitals
1.3.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Dental Radiology Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Dental Radiology Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dental Radiology Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Dental Radiology Equipment Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Dental Radiology Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Dental Radiology Equipment by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Dental Radiology Equipment Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Dental Radiology Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Dental Radiology Equipment Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
