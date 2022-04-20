Smartwatch Market Overview, Share, Growth, Sourcing Strategy, Scope, Demand and Forecast to 2027

The introduction of next-generation smartwatches can preferably be used as an extension to smartphones. These are special due to the development of innovative applications such as tracking, alerts, and connectivity are known for their high compatibility. These are some of the essential features that have garnered a lot of consumer’s interest in recent years. Such a factor is expected to increase further the sales of smartwatches, which would eventually push the smartwatches market to rise high in the future years.

Furthermore, the integration of IoT technology also enhances the capability of smartwatches, where one device serves all the purposes rather than keeping multiple apps and devices. Majorly, the 3D display is helping the growth of the smartwatch market profoundly. Along with 3D, technologies such as GPS and geotagging capability, biometric, and smartphone autonomous functionality are some exclusive features of the smartwatch.

According to the report published by Market Research Future, titled ‘Global Smartwatches Market’ states that the market has been rushed high with a valuation of USD 109.28 billion by 2023 and is projected to reach this valuation at a CAGR of 17.34%. This current growth rate is estimated to come up with golden opportunities in the next five years.

The global smartwatch market has covered some of the key regions where the market has shared its maximum market share and growth opportunities. The regions namely are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Which segment will provide the most chance for Smartwatch growth Analysis till 2027?

Which Top Market Participants are Consider for the highest Smartwatch market share?

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Fossil Group (US), Pebble (US), Qualcomm (US), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), ConnecteDevice Ltd. (Japan), Apple Inc. (US), Fitbit, Inc. (US), LG Electronics (South Korea) and Motorola (US), among others.

Apart from the uses and features, the global Smartwatch Industry faces challenges from vendor dependency, security issues, and other factors, which has restrained the global Smartwatch market growth.

The market also benefits from the increasing research and development activities, resulting in the introduction of environment-friendly products that not only dissipate lower amount of heat but have enhanced mechanical properties. Another key trend gaining prevalence in the global market is the increasing focus on the electrification of vehicles, which is also giving rise to the production of light-weight vehicles and automotive brake friction products. The Smartwatch Market demand for in the developing regions can translate to tremendous business growth in the following period.

Smartwatch Market By Geography

Asia pacific

Europe

North America

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Market Segmentation

Smartwatch Market Covid 19 Analysis

Due to a rise in phishing activities, COVID-19 has substantially increased the adoption of cloud infrastructure and services. In addition, COVID-19 has significantly increased the security budget, which has resulted in a large increase in cloud infrastructure and services. According to the findings of a study conducted by Microsoft and published in August 2020, 36% of the total 800 respondents said that the budget for cybersecurity had risen as a consequence of the pandemic outbreak. Additionally, 42 percent of those who answered the survey said that the company altered its personnel by adding more security experts.

