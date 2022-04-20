Global Emerging Biometric Technologies Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Emerging Biometric Technologies market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Emerging Biometric Technologies market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Fingerprint Recognition Technologies

Automated Fingerprint Identification System (Afis)/Live-Scan Technologies

Facial Recognition Technology

Iris Recognition Technology

Vein Recognition Technology

Voice/Speech Recognition Technology

Hand Geometry Technology

Signature Recognition Technology

Segment by Application

Mobile Biometrics Market

Payment Using Mobile Biometrics

Banking Using Mobile Biometrics

Physical Access Control Using Mobile Biometrics

Law Enforcement Using Mobile Biometrics

Disaster Response Using Mobile Biometrics

By Company

3M Cogent

Aware

Bio-Key International

Cognitec Systems

Cross Match Technologies

Daon

Facebanx

Fujitsu

Fulcrum Biometrics

NEC

Precise Biometrics

Safran

Secunet Security Networks

Thales

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Emerging Biometric Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Fingerprint Recognition Technologies

1.2.3 Automated Fingerprint Identification System (Afis)/Live-Scan Technologies

1.2.4 Facial Recognition Technology

1.2.5 Iris Recognition Technology

1.2.6 Vein Recognition Technology

1.2.7 Voice/Speech Recognition Technology

1.2.8 Hand Geometry Technology

1.2.9 Signature Recognition Technology

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Emerging Biometric Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Mobile Biometrics Market

1.3.3 Payment Using Mobile Biometrics

1.3.4 Banking Using Mobile Biometrics

1.3.5 Physical Access Control Using Mobile Biometrics

1.3.6 Law Enforcement Using Mobile Biometrics

1.3.7 Disaster Response Using Mobile Biometrics

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Emerging Biometric Technologies Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Emerging Biometric Technologies Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Emerging Biometric Technologies Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Emerging Biometric Technologies Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

