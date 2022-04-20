Global Emerging Biometric Technologies Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Emerging Biometric Technologies
Emerging Biometric Technologies market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Emerging Biometric Technologies market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Fingerprint Recognition Technologies
- Automated Fingerprint Identification System (Afis)/Live-Scan Technologies
- Facial Recognition Technology
- Iris Recognition Technology
- Vein Recognition Technology
- Voice/Speech Recognition Technology
- Hand Geometry Technology
- Signature Recognition Technology
Segment by Application
- Mobile Biometrics Market
- Payment Using Mobile Biometrics
- Banking Using Mobile Biometrics
- Physical Access Control Using Mobile Biometrics
- Law Enforcement Using Mobile Biometrics
- Disaster Response Using Mobile Biometrics
By Company
- 3M Cogent
- Aware
- Bio-Key International
- Cognitec Systems
- Cross Match Technologies
- Daon
- Facebanx
- Fujitsu
- Fulcrum Biometrics
- NEC
- Precise Biometrics
- Safran
- Secunet Security Networks
- Thales
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Emerging Biometric Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fingerprint Recognition Technologies
1.2.3 Automated Fingerprint Identification System (Afis)/Live-Scan Technologies
1.2.4 Facial Recognition Technology
1.2.5 Iris Recognition Technology
1.2.6 Vein Recognition Technology
1.2.7 Voice/Speech Recognition Technology
1.2.8 Hand Geometry Technology
1.2.9 Signature Recognition Technology
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Emerging Biometric Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Mobile Biometrics Market
1.3.3 Payment Using Mobile Biometrics
1.3.4 Banking Using Mobile Biometrics
1.3.5 Physical Access Control Using Mobile Biometrics
1.3.6 Law Enforcement Using Mobile Biometrics
1.3.7 Disaster Response Using Mobile Biometrics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Emerging Biometric Technologies Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Emerging Biometric Technologies Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Emerging Biometric Technologies Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Emerging Biometric Technologies Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
