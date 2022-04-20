Air Quality Sensor Market Research Report 2022

The global Air Quality Sensor market was valued at 366.29 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Historically, three variables have been used to define indoor air quality; temperature, humidity and CO2. The air quality sensors are consumer-grade, ?internet of things?-enabled devices which often link with the smartphone or tablet. They are also known as intelligent indoor air quality monitors.Residential air quality sensors are defined as standalone, self-contained devices utilized for indoor applications. The top 6 players of global Air Quality Sensor include Foobot, Airbeam (AirCasting), Nest, Air Guard K, Air Mentor and CubeSensors, with about 72% market shares.

By Market Verdors:

Foobot

Airbeam (AirCasting)

Nest

Air Guard K

Air Mentor

Laser Egg

PRANUS

Sensology

Birdi

CubeSensors

Haier

Moji

Uhoo

By Types:

Signal-Gas Monitoring Sensor

Multi-Gas Monitoring Sensor

By Applications:

Restroom Toilet

Kitchen

Livingroom

Bedroom

Bathroom

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Air Quality Sensor Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Air Quality Sensor Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Signal-Gas Monitoring Sensor

1.4.3 Multi-Gas Monitoring Sensor

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Air Quality Sensor Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Restroom Toilet

1.5.3 Kitchen

1.5.4 Livingroom

1.5.5 Bedroom

1.5.6 Bathroom

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Air Quality Sensor Market

1.8.1 Global Air Quality Sensor Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Air Quality Sensor Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Air Quality Sensor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Air Quality Sensor Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Air Quality Sensor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Air Quality Sensor Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Air Quality Sensor Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

