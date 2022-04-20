Injection Molding Machine Market Research Report 2022

The global Injection Molding Machine market was valued at 9508.32 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.85% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An Injection molding machine, also known as an injection press, is a machine for manufacturing plastic products by the injection molding process. It consists of two main parts, an injection unit and a clamping unit. Machines are classified primarily by the type of driving systems: hydraulic, electric, or hybrid. Instead of being driven by a hydraulic system, all-electric machines use digitally controlled, high speed and highly efficient servo motors to drive the whole process. Each axis is controlled by an independent motor for injection, extruder, clamping and ejection. Haitian International, ENGEL Holding GmbH, KraussMaffei and other major manufacturers in this industry accounted for 13.64%, 12.71% and 9.73% of the revenue respectively. By region, China`s share of income in 2019 was the highest, at more than 36 percent.

By Market Verdors:

Haitian International

ENGEL Holding GmbH

KraussMaffei

ARBURG GmbH

Fanuc

Husky

Milacron

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Shibaura Machine

Nissei Plastic

JSW Plastics Machinery

Wittmann Battenfeld

Chen Hsong Injection Molding Machinery

Toyo

Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd.

UBE Machinery

L.K. Technology Holdings Limited

Cosmos Machinery

TEDERIC Machinery

Windsor

By Types:

Hydraulic Injection Molding Machinery

Hybrid Injection Molding Machinery

Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery

By Applications:

Clamping force: below 250T

Clamping force: 250-650T

Clamping force: above 650T

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Injection Molding Machine Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Hydraulic Injection Molding Machinery

1.4.3 Hybrid Injection Molding Machinery

1.4.4 Full Electric Injection Molding Machinery

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Clamping force: below 250T

1.5.3 Clamping force: 250-650T

1.5.4 Clamping force: above 650T

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Injection Molding Machine Market

1.8.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Injection Molding Machine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

