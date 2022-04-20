Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Market Research Report 2022

The global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid market was valued at 22.62 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.09% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) is a device installed at a remote location that collects data, codes the data into a format that is transmittable and transmits the data back to a central station, or master. An RTU also collects information from the master device and implements processes that are directed by the master. RTUs are equipped with input channels for sensing or metering, output channels for control, indication or alarms and a communications port.In a smart grid, the remote terminal unit can collects the data of the electric power condition and transmits the data to the station. Today, RTU is a necessary part in the smart grid and transformer substations. In the production market, North America is the largest supplier of remote terminal unit at a market share more than 30%. While it is also the largest consumption market, followed by Europe and China. China is the emerging market of remote terminal unit in smart grid. With the fast development of smart grid industry in China, the market size of remote terminal unit is also larger and larger. In 2015, the production market share of China in the global is about 11.26% while the consumption market share is about 12.10%. Now, the remote terminal unit market in developed regions like USA and Europe is mature, while the growth rate of remote terminal unit market in developing regions like Asia will be faster. It is expected that the production and consumption market share Asia area occupied will be larger in the next several years.

By Market Verdors:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Iskra Sistemi

General Electric

Honeywell

Schweitzer Engineering

Red Lion

Wescon Group

Dongfang Electronics

Nari Group

TopRank

Prestigious Discovery

Arliscoputra Hantama

By Types:

Small size

Medium size

Large size

By Applications:

Power Plant

Company Power Sector

