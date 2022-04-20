Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) Market Research Report 2022

The global Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) market was valued at 96.38 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.64% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) system is termed as an ultra-high vacuum technique for the layer-by-layer (epitaxial) deposition of thin films. The technique is exclusively used for the development of very high purity III-V semiconductors where the thickness of layers can be measured with sub-monolayer accuracy. The system contains six solid source effusion cells and 2 RF plasma gas sources. It is exclusively used in the manufacture of semiconductor devices like transistors, and known as a fundamental tool for the development of the nanotechnologies. Moreover, it is a valuable system in the development of urbane optoelectronic and electronic devices and MBE growth of semiconductor layers are essential for resonant-cavity photodetectors.The major manufacturers of MBE systems on the market include Veeco in the United States, Riber in France and DCA in Finland. There are many manufacturers of normal molecular beam epitaxy products, such as Veeco, Riber and Sienta Omicron. Manufacturers of laser MBE systems mainly include Pascal in Japan and Prevac in Poland. At present, the normal molecular beam epitaxy system occupies the main sales market, with a market share of about 74%. The molecular beam epitaxy system is mainly used in the research process of semiconductors and basic materials. The main consumer countries of MBE systems are countries with relatively complete industrial systems such as Europe, the United States, Japan, and China. These regions occupy more than 80% of the global market.

By Market Verdors:

Veeco

Riber

DCA

Scienta Omicron

Pascal

Dr. Eberl MBE-Komponenten GmbH

Svt Associates

CreaTec Fischer & Co. GmbH

SemiTEq JSC

Prevac

EIKO ENGINEERING?LTD

Epiquest

SKY

GC inno

By Types:

Normal MBE Systems

Laser MBE Systems

By Applications:

R&D

Production

