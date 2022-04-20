News

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Enteric Disease Testing

Enteric Disease Testing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Enteric Disease Testing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • C. difficile
  • Campylobacteriosis
  • Cholera
  • E.Coli
  • H.Pylori
  • Salmonellosis
  • Shigellosis

Segment by Application

  • Hospitals
  • Research Centers
  • Clinics

By Company

  • Abbott
  • Becton, Dickinson
  • Bio Rad Laboratories
  • Biomerica
  • Cepheid
  • Coris BioConcept
  • DiaSorin
  • Meridian BioSceinces
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • bioMerieux

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Enteric Disease Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 C. difficile
1.2.3 Campylobacteriosis
1.2.4 Cholera
1.2.5 E.Coli
1.2.6 H.Pylori
1.2.7 Salmonellosis
1.2.8 Shigellosis
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Enteric Disease Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Research Centers
1.3.4 Clinics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Enteric Disease Testing Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Enteric Disease Testing Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Enteric Disease Testing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Enteric Disease Testing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Enteric Disease Testing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Enteric Disease Testing Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Enteric Disease Testing Industry Trends
2.3.2 Enteric Disease Testing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Enteric Disease Testing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Enteric Disease Testing Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Enteric Disease Testing Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Enteric Disease Testing Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

