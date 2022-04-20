News

Global Liposuction Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Liposuction

Liposuction market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liposuction market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Suction-Assisted Liposuction
  • Power-Assisted Liposuction
  • Water Jet Assisted Liposuction
  • Twin Cannula-Assisted Liposuction
  • Radiofrequency Assisted Liposuction
  • Tumescent Liposuction
  • Laser Assisted Liposuction
  • Ultrasound Assisted Liposuction
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Cosmetic Surgical Centers

By Company

  • Alma Lasers
  • Ambicare Clinics
  • Bruker
  • Cutera
  • Cynosure
  • Genesis Biosystems
  • AMD Global Telemedicine
  • Invasix Aesthetic Solutions
  • Ambicare
  • Sciton

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Liposuction Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Liposuction Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Suction-Assisted Liposuction
1.2.3 Power-Assisted Liposuction
1.2.4 Water Jet Assisted Liposuction
1.2.5 Twin Cannula-Assisted Liposuction
1.2.6 Radiofrequency Assisted Liposuction
1.2.7 Tumescent Liposuction
1.2.8 Laser Assisted Liposuction
1.2.9 Ultrasound Assisted Liposuction
1.2.10 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Liposuction Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
1.3.4 Cosmetic Surgical Centers
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Liposuction Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Liposuction Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Liposuction Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Liposuction Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Liposuction Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Liposuction by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Liposuction Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Liposuction Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Liposuction Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America

