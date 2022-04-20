News

Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore8 hours ago
0 1 3 minutes read

The global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings market was valued at 9191.96 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.09% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

 

Fusion bonded epoxy coating, also known as fusion-bond epoxy powder coating and commonly referred to as FBE coating, is an epoxy-based powder coating that is widely used to protect steel pipe used in pipeline construction, concrete reinforcing bars (rebar) and on a wide variety of piping connections, valves etc. from corrosion.Growing Infrastructure and Industrialization in the Asia-Pacific Region driving the Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market.

By Market Verdors:

  • 3M
  • PPG Industries
  • Akzonobel
  • BASF
  • Arkema
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Jotun
  • Sigma Corporation
  • SolEpoxy
  • Shawcor (Bredero Shaw)
  • Specialty Polymer Coatings
  • Tecosy
  • Teknos Group

By Types:

  • Internal Surface Coatings
  • External Surface Coatings

By Applications:

  • Oil & Gas
  • Marine
  • Infrastructure
  • Water & Wastewater Treatment

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Internal Surface Coatings

1.4.3 External Surface Coatings

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Marine

1.5.4 Infrastructure

1.5.5 Water & Wastewater Treatment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market

1.8.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore8 hours ago
0 1 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Global Soybean Oil-Based Lubricants Market Size, Share and Trends 2021-2027 | Cargill, Environmental Lubricants Manufacturing, Monsanto Company

December 16, 2021

2022-2027 Global and Regional Tile Grout Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

4 weeks ago

Divalproex Sodium Market Analysis, Types, and Applications 2021-2027 | AbbVie, Sun Pharm, Aurobindo Pharma

December 20, 2021

Float Steam Trap Valves Market to Witness Rapid Growth by 2028 | Tyco International, Flowserve, Armstrong

December 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button