Global Metam Sodium Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Metam Sodium market was valued at 153.29 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.93% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Metam sodium (compounds, weed, killing, liquid) is a yellow to light yellow-green solution with an odor of amine and sulfur that varies in intensity.Metam sodium is an organosulfur compound (formally a dithiocarbamate), which is used as a soil fumigant, pesticide, herbicide, and fungicide. Metam sodium industry is mainly concentrated in USA and China. Currently, there are many metam sodium products producing companies in the world metam sodium industry.

The main market players are Limin Chemical, AMVAC, FMC and Kanesho. The sales of metam sodium will increase to 62785 MT in 2017 from 52412 MT in 2013 with CAGR rate of 3.35%. North America is the largest production and sales region with high application demand. The global consumption value of metam sodium increases with the 4.19% average growth rate.

Europe and North America are the major consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these this region occupied 74.25% of the global consumption volume in total. Metam sodium include many forms with different available content, the main content is 35% and 42%. With agricultural production effect of metam sodium, the downstream application industries will need more metam sodium products. So, metam sodium has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance metam sodium through improving technology.

The major raw materials for metam sodium products are methylamine, carbon disulfide, sodium hydroxide and other auxiliary materials. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of metam sodium. The production cost of metam sodium is also an important factor which could impact the price of metam sodium. We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. According to the economy development status, the price presents increasing trend from 2012 to 2017. And, there is decreasing trend in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

Limin Chemical

AMVAC

FMC

Kanesho

Tessenderlo Kerley

Eastman

ADAMA Agricultural

BALCHEM

Shenyang Harvest Agrochemical

By Types:

Metam Sodium 35%

Metam Sodium 42%

By Applications:

Soil Fumigant

Pesticide

Herbicide

Fungicide

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Metam Sodium Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Metam Sodium Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Metam Sodium 35%

1.4.3 Metam Sodium 42%

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Metam Sodium Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Soil Fumigant

1.5.3 Pesticide

1.5.4 Herbicide

1.5.5 Fungicide

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Metam Sodium Market

1.8.1 Global Metam Sodium Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Metam Sodium Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Metam Sodium Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Metam Sodium Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Metam Sodium Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Metam Sodium Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Metam Sodium Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Metam Sodium Sales Volume

