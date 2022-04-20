Global Non-magnetic Alloy Drill Collar Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Non-magnetic Alloy Drill Collar market was valued at 84.46 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.9% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Non-Magnetic Alloy Drill Collar is the use of N1310 low carbon alloy steel, the material is through rigorous analysis of chemical composition of forged. The mechanical properties of the material can ensure the hardness, toughness, and impact value and corrosion resistance to meet the standard, with good low permeability and good mechanical processing performance. Because all magnetic measuring instruments are used to measure the direction of the borehole, the induction is the earth`s magnetic field, so the measuring instrument must be a non-magnetic environment.

However in the process of drilling tools often is magnetic, magnetic field, magnetic measurement instrument of, cannot be correct trajectory measurement data, using non-magnetic Drill Collar can be implemented without magnetic environment, and has the characteristics of drilling of the Drill Collar. Figure Picture of Non-magnetic Alloy Drill Collar.Non-Magnetic Alloy Drill Collar industry has been developed for many years, and this industry has developed very mature now in developed countries.

But in developing countries like China, the industry there is far from mature. In the current environment of global recession, Non-Magnetic Alloy Drill Collar industry declined. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

By Market Verdors:

Schoeller-Bleckmann

Deutsche Edelstahlwerke (DEW)

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Zhong Yuan Special Steel

Shanxi Fenglei Drilling Tools

Henan Shenlong Petroleum Drilling Tools

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Vallourec

Drilling Tools International

Hunting Energy Services Inc.

Stabil Drill

ACE O.C.T.G. Ltd

By Types:

Spiral

Slick

By Applications:

Oil Drilling

Underground Thermal Well

Key Indicators Analysed

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

