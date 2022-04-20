Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) market was valued at 355.16 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.01% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Styrene-butadiene-styrene, or SBS, is a hard rubber that`s used for things like the soles of shoes, tire treads, and other places where durability is important. It`s a type of copolymer called a block copolymer. Its backbone chain is made up of three segments. The first is a long chain of polystyrene, the middle is a long chain of polybutadiene, and the last segment is another long section of polystyrene.

Styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer is a type of styrene block copolymer (SBC) composed of styrene and butadiene linked homopolymer blocks. SBS copolymers belong to the class of thermoplastic elastomers that possess the mechanical properties of rubber, and processing capabilities of thermoplasts. SBS offers excellent surface friction coefficient, little permanent deformation, great tensile strength, excellent low-temperature behavior, great workability and good electric property.

The compound is well suited for being used as a sealing material and an adhesive in hot melt processing. The polymer is extensively used in applications such as shoemaking, asphalt modification, polymer modification, liquid seal materials, waterproof coatings, electric wires, automobile components, medical apparatuses, office automation and adhesives. The largest consumption area of SBS is footwear, which accounted for 38.22% of world SBS consumption in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

LCY Chemical

Kraton

Dynasol

LG Chem

Versalis

Sibur

KKPC

Asahi Kasei

TSRC

Chimei

Sinopec

CNPC

Keyuan Petrochemicals

By Types:

Non-oil-extended SBS

Oil-extended SBS

By Applications:

Footwear

Asphalt Modification

Polymer Modification

Adhesives

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Non-oil-extended SBS

1.4.3 Oil-extended SBS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Footwear

1.5.3 Asphalt Modification

1.5.4 Polymer Modification

1.5.5 Adhesives

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market

1.8.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

